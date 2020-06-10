The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Neutral” at B

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by investment analysts at B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE WU opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Western Union by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 63,526 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 22.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

