The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.55% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RUBI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 29,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $229,242.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,022 shares of company stock worth $1,759,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

