Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.16) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.18 ($3.66).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.84) on Monday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.26.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.