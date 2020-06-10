Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.67, approximately 90,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,069,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $286,744. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terex by 144.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 447,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

