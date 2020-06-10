Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Tenaris worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

