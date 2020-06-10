Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Up 0.7%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.89, approximately 14,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 364,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares in the company, valued at $681,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Team by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Team by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

