Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 157 ($2.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.62) to GBX 186 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.62 ($2.26).

TW opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £151.90 ($193.33) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,946.42). Also, insider Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £161.40 ($205.42) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($19,104.24). Insiders acquired a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,270 over the last ninety days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

