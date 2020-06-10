Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 79 ($1.01) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 110.13 ($1.40).

TALK stock opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

