Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE:SNV opened at $24.91 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

