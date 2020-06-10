Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

