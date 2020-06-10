Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.