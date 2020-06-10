Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 100 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 90.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.