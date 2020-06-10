SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.71 on Friday. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.56.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $489,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 15,601 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $309,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,478. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after acquiring an additional 526,751 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

