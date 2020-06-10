SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

