SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $440,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $981,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,389 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.