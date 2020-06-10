Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.71% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

