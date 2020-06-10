Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vivint Solar Put Options (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,688 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,797% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $150,923. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 740,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 493,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

