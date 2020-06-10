Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $94,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Steris stock opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

