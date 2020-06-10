Stephen A. Lasher Sells 35,000 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WRI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 260,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

