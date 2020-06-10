State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of State Street worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

