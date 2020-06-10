Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.7–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.16. Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.95 EPS.

SBUX opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.