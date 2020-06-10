Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Square by 64.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 279,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $597,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

