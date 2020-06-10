Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Spotify worth $92,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

SPOT stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $196.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

