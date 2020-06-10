Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.