Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, June 5th.

SDY stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 34.60 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.76.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

