Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,956,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.39% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

