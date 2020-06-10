Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737,511 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,370,869 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Southwest Airlines worth $97,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 308,031 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 700.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,931 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623,474 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 434,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,550 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 75,863 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,041 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.