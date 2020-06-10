South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South State by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South State by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

