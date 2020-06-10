Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.56. Slack shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 927,368 shares.

Specifically, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,892,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,138,468. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

