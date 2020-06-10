SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Martin Stewart Purchases 270,000 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) insider Martin Stewart purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$40,770.00 ($28,914.89).

Shares of ASX SKT opened at A$0.33 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.51. SKY Network Television Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand. It offers sports, drama, music, movies, and on-demand content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, and entertainment quizzes. SKY Network Television Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

