Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,647 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabre were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.