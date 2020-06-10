Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,000 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coty were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.