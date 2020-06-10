Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domtar were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Domtar stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.