Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

