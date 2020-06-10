Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $92,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGAL. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.