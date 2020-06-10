Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $141,000 in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

