Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $258,000 Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 66.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 165,592 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.