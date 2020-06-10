Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of BDN opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

