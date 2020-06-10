Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

WLK stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $5,773,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.