Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,422 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

