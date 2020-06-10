Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

