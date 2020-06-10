SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth Sells 30,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $64,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.