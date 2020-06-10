Siclen John Van Sells 125,532 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $4,305,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,764,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,813,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,363,450.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36.

Dynatrace stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 737.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 438,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

