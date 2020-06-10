SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

