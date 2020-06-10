SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRO. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 890 ($11.33) to GBX 833 ($10.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 978 ($12.45) to GBX 878 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 675 ($8.59) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.29 ($11.00).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 858.80 ($10.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 848.59.

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.37), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($79,570.64).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

