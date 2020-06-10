Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

