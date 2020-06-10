Scott Wilson Curtis Sells 24,000 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,060.
Shares of CVE:ATE opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.