Scott M. Asbjornson Sells 29,626 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after purchasing an additional 506,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

