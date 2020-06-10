Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.65 on Friday. Savara has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,976,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

