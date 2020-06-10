Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €212.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €212.00 ($238.20) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €213.00 ($239.33).

SRT3 stock opened at €277.40 ($311.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €289.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €227.73. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

